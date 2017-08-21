See Pics

Solar Eclipse 2017: See Incredible Pics From Across The Country Of The Event

Solar Eclipse
REX/Shutterstock
MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by NASA/Bill Ingalls HANDOUT/EP/REX/Shutterstock (9011405b) A handout photo made available by NASA shows the Moon as it starts passing in front of the Sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington, USA, 21 August 2017. The 21 August 2017 total solar eclipse will last a maximum of 2 minutes 43 seconds and the thin path of totality will pass through portions of 14 US states, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The solar eclipse in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington, USA - 21 Aug 2017
MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by NASA/Bill Ingalls HANDOUT/EP/REX/Shutterstock (9011405a) A handout photo made available by NASA shows the Moon ias it starts passing in front of the Sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington, USA, 21 August 2017. The 21 August 2017 total solar eclipse will last a maximum of 2 minutes 43 seconds and the thin path of totality will pass through portions of 14 US states, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The solar eclipse in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington, USA - 21 Aug 2017
MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BILL INGALLS/NASA/HANDOUT/EP/REX/Shutterstock (9011365a) A handout photo made available by NASA shows the sun as it rises behind Jack Mountain, ahead of the solar eclipse, in Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington, USA, 21 August 2017. A total solar eclipse will sweep across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, Northern Cascades National Park, USA - 21 Aug 2017
The sun appears over the campus of the Southern Illinois University before the start of a total solar eclipse in Carbondale, Illinois, USA, 21 August 2017. The 21 August 2017 total solar eclipse will last a maximum of 2 minutes 43 seconds and the thin path of totality will pass through portions of 14 US states, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Solar eclipse in Carbondale, Illinois, USA - 21 Aug 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
The 2017 solar eclipse captivated Americans on Aug. 21 as it crossed the US from coast to coast. And while nothing beats witnessing the event in person, we’ve compiled incredible pics of the eclipse that you MUST see!

Over the course of 100 minutes on Aug. 21, 14 states across the United States experienced more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. On top of that, a partial eclipse was viewable across ALL of North America — and we have the stunning historic pics to show for it! The solar eclipse started just after 10 a.m. local time in Oregon and ended just before 3 p.m. in South Carolina. And in between that timeframe, Americans were snapping their own pics of the brilliant sight while viewing it firsthand with special glasses. Click here to see pics of past eclipses.

While eclipses happen about once every 18 months, this eclipse IS special because most occur over remote locations that are difficult for people — including scientists — to reach. For most Americans it is said to be the most accessible total solar eclipse since the last one to touch the lower 48 states in 1979. But in the 38 years since then, scientists’ equipment and ability to study this phenomena has greatly improved. So naturally, this year’s eclipse photos are of much better quality than the 1979 ones. Even celebs were psyched about witnessing such a historic event, with many taking to social media to express their excitement.

“Sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok,” Katy Perry tweeted on Aug. 21. Injecting some humor into the situation, Sarah Silverman posted, “F-ck I didn’t get eclipse glasses. How am I suppose to remember to not look in the sky when it’s suddenly dark tomorrow morning????” Luckily for anyone who did sleep through it — or forgot to purchase eclipse glasses — there were tons of pics taken of the special event. Click though our above gallery to see for yourselves. Prepare to be wowed!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how amazing was this solar eclipse? Did you get to see it in person?