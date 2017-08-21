Solar Eclipse 2017: See Incredible Pics From Across The Country Of The Event

The 2017 solar eclipse captivated Americans on Aug. 21 as it crossed the US from coast to coast. And while nothing beats witnessing the event in person, we’ve compiled incredible pics of the eclipse that you MUST see!

Over the course of 100 minutes on Aug. 21, 14 states across the United States experienced more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. On top of that, a partial eclipse was viewable across ALL of North America — and we have the stunning historic pics to show for it! The solar eclipse started just after 10 a.m. local time in Oregon and ended just before 3 p.m. in South Carolina. And in between that timeframe, Americans were snapping their own pics of the brilliant sight while viewing it firsthand with special glasses. Click here to see pics of past eclipses.

While eclipses happen about once every 18 months, this eclipse IS special because most occur over remote locations that are difficult for people — including scientists — to reach. For most Americans it is said to be the most accessible total solar eclipse since the last one to touch the lower 48 states in 1979. But in the 38 years since then, scientists’ equipment and ability to study this phenomena has greatly improved. So naturally, this year’s eclipse photos are of much better quality than the 1979 ones. Even celebs were psyched about witnessing such a historic event, with many taking to social media to express their excitement.

“Sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok,” Katy Perry tweeted on Aug. 21. Injecting some humor into the situation, Sarah Silverman posted, “F-ck I didn’t get eclipse glasses. How am I suppose to remember to not look in the sky when it’s suddenly dark tomorrow morning????” Luckily for anyone who did sleep through it — or forgot to purchase eclipse glasses — there were tons of pics taken of the special event. Click though our above gallery to see for yourselves. Prepare to be wowed!

