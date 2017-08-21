‘Siesta Key’ Sneak Peek: Madisson Finds Out About Alex & Amanda’s Hook Up

In this exclusive look at this week’s ‘Siesta Key,’ Kelsey breaks the news to Madisson that he hooked up with Amanda — and her reaction may surprise you.

Siesta Key is full of women who love themselves some Alex! This week we’ll get an inside look at his family’s fundraiser to raise money for autism. When Madisson explains to Kelsey that Alex has two autistic siblings he’s very close to, she’s surprised — and admits she’s excited to see a different side of him. But if Kelsey’s interested in Alex, she may need to get in line.

“Chloe told me that Amanda and him hooked up while Juliette and him have been hitting it off,” Kelsey tells Madisson in the exclusive sneak peek above. She does seemed annoyed, but it’s nothing new. “Oh my God. Honestly, that sucks, but I’m not surprised. It’s a shame,” she said, adding that she’s “absolutely” over him and is single and ready to move on.

HollywoodLife.com caught up with Madisson recently and she exclusively revealed that while she doesn’t get mad at Alex for hooking up with other girls, it does still hurt seeing it .”There is something about him. He’s very very charming,” she said, explaining why so many women are drawn to him.

“After the second episode, that was a turning point with me and Alex’s relationship. Enough is enough. I’m my own woman, I need to move on,” she told us, previewing new romances coming in her future. “There are other boys in the loop.” So, is she single now? The answer to that will remain a mystery — for now.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about how Madisson reacted to Alex’s surprise hook up? Do you think it will affect their friendship in the long run? Let us know. Siesta Key airs Mondays on MTV at 10PM ET.