Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have Adorable Disneyland Date After Cuddling Pic

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd might just be the happiest couple in the happiest place on Earth! The adorable duo brought their cuteness to Disneyland on Aug. 20, and they were sooo sweet together. See pics of the date, here.

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, have been EXTRA lovey-dovey lately! The pair was spotted wandering around Disneyland on Aug. 20, and they were giving off major romantic vibes. Selena literally couldn't stop herself from smiling while talking to her man! They walked around hand-in-hand, and even enjoyed a display face-to-face while Abel held Selena in his arms and she pointed to something magical.

The couple definitely looks comfortable together, and they had the wardrobe to match. Selena was prepped for a long day of walking in black leggings, a black tank and a slouchy sweatshirt and sneakers. She wore her hair back in two french braids (VERY Kylie Jenner), and appeared to be totally makeup-free. The Weeknd had a chill athletic vibe going with sweatpants, a track jacket, and a baseball cap.

Clearly the pair was feeling a little sappy over the weekend. On Aug. 19, The Weeknd posted an Instagram story holding Selly while playing video games. He captioned the pic “home,” proving that she’s where his heart is. Plus, the smile on her face says it all: she’s head over heels for the singer! It had been a while since we’ve seen Selena and The Weeknd together, so it’s nice to see them flaunt their relationship a little bit and quell any worries in fans’ minds that there might be trouble in paradise. This duo is clearly here to stay!

