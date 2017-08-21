Kim Kardashian Cuddles With North & Saint West In Adorable Pic While Waiting For Solar Eclipse

Even the Kardashian-Wests are pumped for the solar eclipse! Posing with her kids, Kim Kardashian revealed she’s prepping to watch the historic event with North & Saint West, and the pic she shared is too cute for words!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is sharing the total solar eclipse with her kids North, 4, and Saint West, 1! Taking to Twitter on Aug. 21, the reality star posted a photo of her snuggling with her little ones while eagerly awaiting the event, and they seriously look so sweet all cuddled up together! Getting into the eclipse spirit, Kim captioned the family snapshot, “Total eclipse of the heart.” In the photo, which is missing husband Kanye West, 40, Kim lays in the middle of Saint and North while having her arms around both of the youngsters. She’s also kissing the top of Saint’s head while North rests her face on mom’s exposed stomach. Click here to see pics of the 2017 eclipse.

Saint, who’s the only one looking at the camera in the photo, looks super big and so grownup in the pic as he sports a long-sleeved tee and camo shorts. Kim also has on camo shorts paired with a black, cropped tube top. North, on the other hand, is completely wrapped up in a white blanket and looks more than a little somber in the shot. “When you couldn’t find any eclipse glasses,” one fan commented in response to North’s seemingly gloomy mood. Another wrote, “North’s my mood today lol.”

Kim isn’t the only celeb psyched for the solar eclipse. “Sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok,” Katy Perry tweeted on Aug. 21. “Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without “special” glasses,” Paris Hilton also tweeted, posting a pic of herself with plastic hands covering her eyes. Clearly this is an exciting event for EVERYONE! After all, the last time a total solar eclipse was visible from the US was in 1979 — so this is definitely something to celebrate.

