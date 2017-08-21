‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Robby Makes A Move On Amanda After Awkwardly Bringing Up Josh

Things are about to get awkward on ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ In this sneak peek, Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton talk about her ex, Josh, who they’ve given a new nickname… then Robby asks for a kiss!

Are we watching a new romance budding? Amanda Stanton, 27, and Robby Hayes, 28, sat down together to chat on this week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, and it didn’t take long for the subject of he-who-shall-not-be-named to come up. “Amanda’s a very attractive woman, but there has been those reservations because of Amanda’s situation back home,” Robby says before sitting down with her. Of course, Robby is friends with Amanda’s ex-fiancé Josh Murray, so they decided when talking about him, they’d refer to him as “anonymous.”

“Anonymous would probably be pissed. However, Anonymous lost his chance,” Robby says in the sneak peek. In his interview segment, he admits he’s planning on “making some bold moves,” one that we’re about to see. When Amanda asks if he’s ready to re-join the group, he asks for a kiss first.

“I don’t know if I’m ready for a kiss yet,” she replies, trying to let him down easy. We have to respect that though — she does have two children at home, so she’s not looking to rush into anything. “It takes a little bit for me. It has to be the right moment. I don’t know. I’m not saying its not gonna happen. I’m saying, you’ve just got to wait.”

Of course, since filming wrapped, Robby and Amanda were spotted together — and Josh is aware. “It makes me feel good because I don’t have to deal with all the craziness anymore. I’m not worried about that. I moved on a long, long time ago. I’m dating, I’m doing a lot of things and I wish them nothing but the best,” Josh, 33, recently told Us Weekly. “I have no issues whatsoever. I’m actually thankful because I’m not getting hit up all the time on my phone about things that are just insane.”

