Rihanna Snuck Backstage At V Festival To Watch JAY-Z & Fans Were Hoping She’d Perform

JAY-Z had a surprise guest at his V Festival performance on Aug. 20: Rihanna! The ‘Work’ singer posted some epic videos from backstage, and fans were begging her to perform with the rapper!

Rihanna, 29, snuck backstage during JAY-Z, 47, set at V Festival in Essex on Aug. 20 and had the best time watching the rapper perform for the crowd. Rihanna was living for JAY-Z performance and started singing along! Rihanna was right next to the band, but she didn’t perform. She just wanted to enjoy her night watching JAY-Z. We don’t blame her!

Rihanna and JAY-Z have been friends for years, so it’s no surprise that the “Diamonds” singer got an up close and personal viewing party of the concert. She posted a video on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “TyTy x JayZ.” Fans didn’t even know Rih was at the festival until the singer started posting videos of JAY-Z on her Instagram Story from backstage. Once fans realized Rihanna was there, they started freaking out over the possibility of her hitting the stage with JAY-Z. She didn’t perform, and some fans were pretty bummed. Check out some of the tweets below:

If rihanna comes on stage with jay z at v fest I'll fucking die — alissia (@alissiax_) August 20, 2017

Rihanna's instagram story of her recording jay z's concert and hearing her sing along 😭😍😩I love her! it's the little things you know? LOL — Vivian Soto (@viviaanloveee) August 21, 2017

So rihanna was with jay z last night and he didn't think to bring her out 😩💔 — Ally x ✨ (@Allychristineee) August 21, 2017

Can't believe rihanna went to see jay z at v last night and didn't come out 😩😩 — Becky Smeeton (@beckysmeeton) August 21, 2017

I am pissssed off that Rihanna was watching Jay Z last night but, didn't come out and perform 'Run This Town' 😩 — Grace (@graceyben22) August 21, 2017

Rihanna has been in England for a while spending time with her new man, billionaire Hassan Jameel. The pair was spotted out having dinner in London on Aug. 16. Rihanna and Hassan have been very private about their relationship, and HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that keeping their new romance “out of the spotlight is a priority” for the singer. She wants to avoid public heartbreak like she experienced with Drake, 30. That’s why you rarely see Rihanna and Hassan out together. It didn’t appear that Hassan was with Rihanna backstage at JAY-Z’s V Festival concert, but you never know!

