Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Getting Married? The Truth Behind Their Reported Engagement

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romantic trip to Africa, there are reports that a royal engagement has already happened. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how if a wedding is really in the future.

Prince Harry, 32, has found the love of his life with American actress Meghan Markle, 36, and whisked her away for a romantic three-week trip to his beloved Africa. There are reports that he has already proposed there and gave Suits actress a $1million family heirloom ring. So can we expect a royal wedding in the future? “Harry and Meghan are not engaged yet, reports that they are are jumping the gun slightly. They are definitely heading in that direction, but when they do get engaged Harry will follow Royal protocol and an announcement will be made by the Palace,” a Buckingham Palace insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Harry and Meghan are very much in love, but they both want to make completely sure that they are ready to take the next step before doing so. Harry does not want to make the same mistake as his mother and father did. When he marries it will be for life, and it’s not something he is going to rush into,” our source adds. The couple have been together for over a year now, and despite the long distance between her home in Toronto where she films the USA legal drama and his home in London, they’ve logged tons of airtime to be together as much as possible. See pics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here!

Meghan’s acting career has never been hotter thanks to her high-profile from dating Prince Harry, as Suits is currently racking up its best ratings in seven seasons. She’s still under contract with the show, so the couple is trying to take into account how to deal with her job and his royal duties that are an ocean apart.

“There’s all manor of things Harry and Meghan need to decide before getting engaged, like where they will live, and if Meghan will continue with her acting career. She’s made it clear that she would like to continue working, and to do that she needs to spend a large amount of her time in Canada and the U.S.,” our insider adds. To be Harry’s wife she would pretty much have to relinquish her career for being a British royal consort, so that’s got to be a pretty big decision for the Los Angeles native to make. We have a feeling she’ll end up following her heart though. C’mon, there are plenty of successful actresses, but she has a chance at being the wife of a handsome British prince who adores her! Talk about a no-brainer!

