Perrie Edwards & More Stars Shine While Covering Their Bodies In Crystals & Glitter

Hotties like Perrie Edwards and Bella Thorne are shining bright like diamonds by decking themselves out in glitter and jewels. Look through our gallery of celebs rocking the sparkle trend beautifully!

We definitely do not doubt these girls’ commitment to sparkle motion! Perrie Edwards, 24, stepped out at the V Festival in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, England on August 19 looking like a living gem in an incredibly glittery ensemble. We’re obsessed with this look! For a fun day-date with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , 24, Perrie rocked a sequin-encrusted bra top, jewels on her eyebrows, chest, and shoulders, and a healthy dose of silver glitter all over her body and hair.

Step aside, Elsa; there’s a new ice queen in town! Perrie looked the spitting image of icy winter royalty in this high drama beauty look. It’s especially great because everyone around Perrie at the festival, including her soccer star boyfriend, went totally casual. Not Perrie! The Little Mix beauty partied the day away at the music festival in her incredible outfit. Her cute bra top featured rhinestone seashells for that coveted mermaid look, connected to strings of pearls and netting across her body. Huge (fake) jewels made for awesome eyewear. Not to mention, her makeup was immaculate.

She’s far from the first beautiful celeb to hop on the glitter trend. After all, there was a time in the aughts when people didn’t go outside without a healthy dose of body glitter. Are these ladies bringing it back? We probably have a bottle or two still in the back of our medicine cabinets! Recently, Bella Thorne, 19, added crystals to her wild beauty routine. It goes great with bright pink hair! And it was a cool trend on red carpets this past season. Elle Fanning, 19, and Kaia Kerber, 15, did it well! Check out our gallery above for more of the best crystal and glitter looks on gorgeous celebrities!

HollywoodLifers, are you on board with the glitter and jewels trend? Would you try it yourself? Let us know!