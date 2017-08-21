Wow! Is it hot in here, or is it just Noomi Rapace’s steamy sex scene in ‘What Happened To Monday?’ The actress got totally naked for her new Netflix show, and the results are scorching!

Holy moly! Noomi Rapace’s new Netflix movie What Happened To Monday? looks super intense! Stills from a sex scene on Aug. 21 reveal just how far Noomi was willing to go for the demanding role. In the pics, she’s completely nude with her nipples showing, and her crotch concealed only her co-star Marwan Kenzari’s head during a romantic moment. Yowza!

Noomi looks beautiful as a blonde in the pics, but she’s actually playing sextuplets — seven identical sisters that all have totally different looks! The film takes place in 2073, in an overpopulated world where families can only have one child. If they have more, the kids are killed. The seven sisters Noomi portrays have been pretending to be the same person. They’re all named after days of the week, and suddenly Monday goes missing.

The new film looks action-packed, featuring chase scenes, sex scenes, and intense fights. It has a cast of mega stars, with Glenn Close and Willem Dafoe starring alongside the former Swedish Girl with the Dragon Tattoo lead. Noomi says it was incredibly demanding. “This is definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said to Heat Vision. “It was different versions of me, just more extreme. It was very intense. I’ve never worked so hard. My routine was very strict. I was up at four in the morning. I worked out. I went to the studio. Shot all day. went back to the hotel, went to the gym and fell asleep.” Yikes!

