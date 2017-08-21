Nikki Bella & ‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Reportedly Joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Once a reality TV star, always a reality star! Nikki Bella, 33, and Drew Scott, 39, are reportedly on the roster for next season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

Dancing with the Stars is getting some reality star power. WWE superstar and Total Divas‘ star Nikki Bella and Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott are set to hit the dance floor for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, a source told People magazine. Both Nikki, 33, and Drew, 39, will be taking on the show and wedding planning at the same time.

Drew got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan, at the end of 2016, and we all saw Nikki get engaged to her boyfriend of five years, John Cena, at Wrestlemania 33 in April — and that’s part of the draw for Nikki. “She wants to learn a few dances for her future wedding with John and winning a Mirror Ball Trophy wouldn’t be bad either,” an inside source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. Plus, now is the right time — you may remember that during last season on Total Divas, she received the offer, and turned it down.