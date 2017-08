Nikki Bella & ‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Reportedly Joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“I’m…I’m gonna pass. I know it’s an amazing opportunity, but I just…I really want my comeback to be in that ring and nowhere else,” she said in the episode that aired in April. This was after she discussed it with John and initially, wanted to take on both wrestling and DWTS, which would be too much on her body. She had been out on injury and was completely focusing on healing and returning to the ring — that’s exactly what she did at Wrestlemaia. However, that wasn’t a permanent return.“I knew that from that moment that when I make a comeback I’d never be a full-time wrestler. And when I came back to the WWE, the WWE knew that,” she told E! after Wrestlemania. “Recently I had to get MRIs and CT scans and we realized that I have a slight herniation above where I had surgery, which isn’t good, which means I have to take time off and I have to heal. And hopefully when that heals, if it does, I can get back in the ring. I pray that it won’t be a long time but, I don’t know, it’s in God’s hands.”

Well it looks like for now, her focus will be DWTS. HollywoodLifers, do you want to see Nikki or Drew on Dancing with the Stars?