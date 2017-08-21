Hollywood Life Logo Image

Hollywood Life

Today's Top Stories

  • Feuds

    Floyd Mayweather Goes ‘Nuclear’ On Justin Bieber After Singer Unfollows Him On Instagram

  • Watch

    Donald Trump Stares Directly At The Solar Eclipse & The Internet Can’t Help But Laugh

  • See Pic

    Kailyn Lowry Shares Sweet Breastfeeding Pic 3 Weeks After Giving Birth To Third Son

Hollywood Life
ALL NEWS
ALL ENTERTAINMENT
ALL CELEBRITY BIOS
ALL BEAUTY
ALL FASHION
ALL SHOPPING
Next Up

Noomi Rapace Strips Naked For Racy Sex Scene In New Netflix Movie — Pics

Search

NewsExpand Menu

All News

EntertainmentExpand Menu

All Entertainment

BeautyExpand Menu

All Beauty

FashionExpand Menu

All Fashion

ShoppingExpand Menu

All Shopping

TrendingExpand Menu

All Trending

Celebrity ProfilesExpand Menu

All Celebrity Profiles
Excl Details
comment 1 Comment

Nikki Bella & ‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Reportedly Joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’

View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Once a reality TV star, always a reality star! Nikki Bella, 33, and Drew Scott, 39, are reportedly on the roster for next season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

Dancing with the Stars is getting some reality star power. WWE superstar and Total Divas‘ star Nikki Bella and Property BrothersDrew Scott are set to hit the dance floor for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, a source told People magazine. Both Nikki, 33, and Drew, 39, will be taking on the show and wedding planning at the same time.

Drew got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan, at the end of 2016, and we all saw Nikki get engaged to her boyfriend of five yearsJohn Cena, at Wrestlemania 33 in April — and that’s part of the draw for Nikki. “She wants to learn a few dances for her future wedding with John and winning a Mirror Ball Trophy wouldn’t be bad either,” an inside source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. Plus, now is the right time — you may remember that during  last season on Total Divas, she received the offer, and turned it down.

“I’m…I’m gonna pass. I know it’s an amazing opportunity, but I just…I really want my comeback to be in that ring and nowhere else,” she said in the episode that aired in April. This was after she discussed it with John and initially, wanted to take on both wrestling and DWTS, which would be too much on her body. She had been out on injury and was completely focusing on healing and returning to the ring — that’s exactly what she did at Wrestlemaia. However, that wasn’t a permanent return.“I knew that from that moment that when I make a comeback I’d never be a full-time wrestler. And when I came back to the WWE, the WWE knew that,” she told E! after Wrestlemania. “Recently I had to get MRIs and CT scans and we realized that I have a slight herniation above where I had surgery, which isn’t good, which means I have to take time off and I have to heal. And hopefully when that heals, if it does, I can get back in the ring. I pray that it won’t be a long time but, I don’t know, it’s in God’s hands.”

Well it looks like for now, her focus will be DWTSHollywoodLifers, do you want to see Nikki or Drew on Dancing with the Stars?

More Entertainment

ad