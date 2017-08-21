Nicki Minaj Twerks In Sexy Lingerie To Tease The ‘Rake It Up’ Music Video

Nicki Minaj is the gift that keeps on giving. While we wait for Nicki and Yo Gotti’s ‘Rake It Up’ video, the female rapper treated us to an epic preview! In a teaser clip, Nicki, dressed in racy lingerie, twerks in a pink baby pool, because, why not? You’ve got to see this!

Nicki Minaj, 34, put her booty to work in a new teaser for her “Rake It Up” music video with Yo Gotti, 36 — which is set to drop today at noon! In the clip, which Nicki posted to Instagram on Aug. 20, she twerks on her knees in a pink baby pool! The female rapper, dressed in the sexiest bondage lingerie we’ve ever seen, is surrounded by bikini clad women while she spits bars. The preview also shows other clips from the video where Nicki is driving a pink Lamborghini, making her signature wild facial expressions while on a swing and rapping alongside Yo Gotti. Watch the sexy preview below!

The “Rake It Up” music video will also feature Nicki rocking long black hair and blonde hair with a pink tint. And, speaking of features, since Nicki raps “Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna,” the video will have an epic cameo from Blac Chyna, 29, herself! Nicki and the model have been teasing their collaboration all over social media. While we don’t know Chyna’s official role in the video, she will be acting out the lyrics, racing Nicki in a matching latex outfit and Lamborghini! The two even shared another preview, where they paled around on set, making the wait even harder.

Nicki also shared steamy photos from the video with Yo Gotti, as well as a NSFW video where a slew of half naked women twerk on a bed to the hit song. “Who’s ready,” she captioned the x-rated clip. And, although we’re so ready to see the “Rake It Up” video, we weren’t exactly ready for that racy clip. But, it’s Nicki Minaj. The female rapper is known for pushing the envelope. And, that’s exactly what we’re expecting to see when “Rake It Up” officially hits the internet at noon on Aug. 21! Are you ready? — Check out the official clip, below!

