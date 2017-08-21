Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Finally Race Convertibles In Steamy ‘Rake It Up’ Music Video

Nicki Minaj has dropped the music video for ‘Rake It Up’ with Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It! You won’t believe how Blac Chyna makes her cameo. WATCH!

Nicki Minaj, 34, teamed up with Yo Gotti, 36, and Mike WiLL Made-It, 28, for the uber-sexy “Rake It Up” video, and you can watch it above, via TIDAL. We also suspected that Blac Chyna, 28, would be making an appearance after the two women teased us on social media a while back, but we never could have expected this!

As promised, Nicki and Chyna race convertibles, with Nicki looking particularly fly in her pink Lambo. As for who wins? Well, you’ll just have to watch for yourself. Nicki also rocks a few different sexy outfits, including a pink bondage-inspired look that defies physics (see below.)

Fans began speculating that Chyna would make a cameo in Nicki’s video when they posted clips of themselves on July 20 wearing matching diamond watches, latex bodysuits and hairstyles. They were likely on the set of the “Rake It Up” video, and now that it’s finally here, we don’t blame them for wanting to preview the steamy visual!

Check out some of the lyrics to “Rake It Up:”

Yo, yo

Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna

Brought the Wraith to China just to race in China

Lil’ bad trini b*tch but she mixed with China

Real thick vagina, smuggle bricks to China (woo)

I tell all my n*gg*s, (yo) cut the check (cut the check)

Buss it down, turn your goofy down, (down) pound

I’mma do splits on it, yes, splits on it, (splits) I’m a bad b*tch, I’mma throw fits on it (fits)

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Rake It Up?” Tell us if you love it!