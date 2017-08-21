How To Lose A Millennial Guy (Or Girl) In 10 Days

Scaring off a prospective partner is a problem as old as time — but it’s something that’s become increasingly easy to do in the world that millennials inhabit today. Here are foolproof ways to lose a millennial guy (or girl) in 10 days.

It’s been almost 15 years since Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) attracted, scared off, and then ultimately won over Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) in How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, one of the greatest rom-coms of all time. However, things have changed since 2003, and while the crazy moves Andie made would still freak out any prospective mate (please do not call someone’s mother — multiple times — the first week you are dating), there are definitely new turnoffs specific to millennials that have developed based on advances in technology and shifts in culture. Here are the easiest ways to quickly scare off a millennial you are trying to woo.

1. Staying in constant contact. This was legit not a concern back in 2003, when you only had a flip phone and texting had yet to become our most common form of communication. But nowadays you can pretty much stay in contact with anyone at all times via text, Snapchat, Instagram DMs, and Facebook Messanger. Now, that might be a good thing once you reach the honeymoon stage with your significant other and want to send gooey messages all day, but it’s not something I’d advise you attempt with a guy you met on Tinder and have only been on one date with. A big turnoff here is you also appear way too available if you are always the one to text first. Give them a little mystery in the beginning!

2. Asking where the relationship is going all the time. Look, you have a right to know if you and the guy you’re dating are on the same page when it comes to your future — but not 2 dates in. Less millennials are getting married these days, according to a 2015 U.S. Census Bureau study, and that means you have a greater chance of scaring off one if you bring up the future way too soon.

3. Being SUPER high maintenance. Millennials get a bad rap with other generations who think we aren’t self-reliant enough, so you aren’t doing yourself any favors when you prove them right by clinging to anyone too tightly — including a new partner. While it will make you look weak in other parts of your life, even if you aren’t, it will hurt your personal relationships more than anything and definitely damage a budding relationship.

4. Being glued to your phone. Now this is just plan rude. If you truly want to be with someone, you need to show you are interested in them enough to set aside your phone for an entire date. It really shouldn’t be that hard if you are clicking with someone. Now, if you guys are on one of the most epic dates of all time and you want to whip out your phone to capture the moment for your personal memories, that’s a different story. Just make sure they are cool with taking a pic first and let them know if you plan on posting it anywhere.

5. Asking to change your relationship status right off the bat. If you are someone who thinks this is okay, I’m not sure I can help you. Trying to label a relationship from the moment it begins (even if they do genuinely feel the same way about you) is very off-putting and something you can pull off with very few people — unless they are super needy. Trying to label a relationship on social media is an even touchier matter. Back off for a while and let the subject come up naturally. Besides, you should be more focused on the actual relationship then your ability to show it off to the world right away. If you’re more concerned about having that official label on Facebook or being able to declare him your #mcm every week on Instagram, this may be more about you wanting to be in a relationship, not necessarily this relationship.

6. Social media stalking. Okay, we ALL do this and if you are shaking your head right now, you know you are lying to yourself. However, obsessing over someone’s social media accounts ( Okay, we ALL do this and if you are shaking your head right now, you know you are lying to yourself. However, obsessing over someone’s social media accounts ( even once you are in a committed relationship ) is a big no-no and a really easy way to kill even the best of romances. People need to know you trust them if they are going to trust you, and if you question him about every girl who comments on his status or any picture he may “like” of another woman, you will most definitely drive him away.

