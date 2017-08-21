How To Lose A Millennial Guy (Or Girl) In 10 Days
Scaring off a prospective partner is a problem as old as time — but it’s something that’s become increasingly easy to do in the world that millennials inhabit today. Here are foolproof ways to lose a millennial guy (or girl) in 10 days.
It’s been almost 15 years since Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) attracted, scared off, and then ultimately won over Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) in How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, one of the greatest rom-coms of all time. However, things have changed since 2003, and while the crazy moves Andie made would still freak out any prospective mate (please do not call someone’s mother — multiple times — the first week you are dating), there are definitely new turnoffs specific to millennials that have developed based on advances in technology and shifts in culture. Here are the easiest ways to quickly scare off a millennial you are trying to woo.
1. Staying in constant contact. This was legit not a concern back in 2003, when you only had a flip phone and texting had yet to become our most common form of communication. But nowadays you can pretty much stay in contact with anyone at all times via text, Snapchat, Instagram DMs, and Facebook Messanger. Now, that might be a good thing once you reach the honeymoon stage with your significant other and want to send gooey messages all day, but it’s not something I’d advise you attempt with a guy you met on Tinder and have only been on one date with. A big turnoff here is you also appear way too available if you are always the one to text first. Give them a little mystery in the beginning!
2. Asking where the relationship is going all the time. Look, you have a right to know if you and the guy you’re dating are on the same page when it comes to your future — but not 2 dates in. Less millennials are getting married these days, according to a 2015 U.S. Census Bureau study, and that means you have a greater chance of scaring off one if you bring up the future way too soon.
