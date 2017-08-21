Miles Teller Engaged To Longtime GF Keleigh Sperry — See Adorable Safari Proposal Pics

Things are truly spectacular now! Miles Teller has finally popped the question to longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry and the adorable story behind the proposal is amazing!

Miles Teller, 30, has requested that Keleigh Sperry, 24, be his one and only till death do they part — and she said yes! The Spectacular Now star asked his girlfriend of four years to marry him over the weekend and the model’s event planner sister, Christie York, spilled the good news on Instagram on Aug. 21. Get ready for the cutest engagement pics you have ever seen. Seriously! Click here to see pics of Miles.

“These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!” she wrote in an adorable congratulatory post to the couple, who have been dating since 2013, that included photos from their safari engagement photo session. “Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry.” The IG gallery included a shot of Keleigh’s giant sparkler and we are totally blinded! The young couple look totally head over heels in the gorgeous snaps and we can only imagine how beautiful the wedding will be!

The Bleed for This star seems to have known Keleigh was the one for him for a long time now. “She’s lovely,” Miles told E! News in 2015. “It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both. She’s allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set, visit me and hang out and doesn’t really distract me from it.”

