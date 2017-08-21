McKayla Maroney Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Dramatic Return To Instagram

Queen of the comeback! McKayla Maroney gave up social media for a month after her traumatic car crash, making a triumphant return with a new cleavage-baring pic on Aug. 20. The former Olympian looked happy, healthy and gorgeous in her latest selfie!

There’s nothing like a fresh start! McKayla Maroney, 21, treated her fans to a new stunning photo on Aug. 20, one month after taking a break from Instagram due to a life-changing experience. The former Olympian looked absolutely beautiful in her cleavage-baring pic, with her curled hair and glowing makeup. McKayla revealed that she’s happy to be back on social media, since she’s got an inspiring message to share. “I just recently got into a pretty intense car accident w a couple of friends in la, and it seriously got me thinking how quick ur life can be taken from u,” she wrote. “So many of us waste time doing things out of habit, instead of pure passion.. obviously u have to work hard to get to where u wana be, but I hope one day everyone can just get to a point where they only do what they love.”

McKayla is excited to focus on what really drives her forward, revealing that she’s working on becoming the best version of herself in the process. The former gymnast shared how she needed some time to get away and clear her mind. “Social media gets pretty heavy on me sometimes, and that’s why i disappear a lot,” she explained to her 1.6 million Instagram followers. “It’s purely for my own sanity, and happiness. i also have been busy (doing what I DO love) writing/making music, and i thought I’d rather give u guys dope music, than have a lit instagram.” McKayla also confessed that her producer was the one who convinced her to make her highly anticipated return to IG.

McKayla revealed she’s so proud of her incredible accomplishments, but has so much more to learn still, like all of us! Over the last few years, she won two gold medals in the 2012 London Olympics and a silver one in the vault competition — making her a superstar. She’s now working on finding her voice and couldn’t be more thankful to have guidance along the way. “With gymnastics I really hit my peak, so it’s inspiring (and fkn humbling) to be a complete amateur at something all over again,” she wrote, concluding, “I can’t promise perfection, but I can promise that i’ll always promote following ur dreams, loving yourself, and not letting anyone tell u how to live ur life.”

