‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap — Chanel West Coast & Hazel-E Nearly Come To Blows At Music Video Shoot

Tears are shed on the jaw-dropping Aug. 21 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.’ A1 and Lyrica get into a HUGE argument and Hazel-E lunges towards Chanel West Coast after she refuses to learn her dance routine!

Get ready for a wild ride! Cisco is ready to blow off some steam with a good friend, meeting up with A1 at bar and lounge L’Scorpion on the Aug. 21 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, titled “Spirit Animal.” However, he’s immediately greeted by Moniece Slaughter and Nia Riley after they scouted his location from social media. The ladies are livid that he’s not taking more initiative with Teairra Mari‘s “drinking problem,” but he thinks they’re being way too overbearing. Moniece tries to get her point across about why it’s important, saying she’s come from a family of addiction, so it’s nothing to mess with! She ends up storming off after breaking down in tears.

Hazel-E is ready to expand her empire! Her music career is on the rise and she’s also psyched about her new makeup brand GirlCodeInc. “Today we’re doing a photo shoot for my glow-up kit,” she says in her confessional, while posing topless in lingerie for the photo shoot. “My boo, Rose [Burgundy], he’s been putting in that work. But lately, he’s been cramping my style a little bit. I know Rose has been looking for his moment, but right now – it’s the Hazel-E show, because I’m paying all the bills.” He’s ready to get his rap career popping, but he’ll have to wait until she finds him the perfect collab. Hazel tells her younger beau not to be mad if she’s too tired for sex from hustling harder for him, but he jokes how she’ll have to keep multitasking!

After Solo Lucci‘s baby mama popped up on Alexis Skyy at her modeling shoot, she’s raging mad at her dude. Alexis decides to pop up on him during his radio interview at 93.5, coming in guns a blazing (not literally). The former video vixen calls him out for playing her like a fool live on the air and Solo is totally ruthless. “F*ck this whole interview right now,” she yells and he responds by acting like he had nothing to do with it. “You playing yourself. I miss you too,” the rapper fires back before screaming, “Everybody knows you’re a pass around b*tch!” Even though she played it off well, Alexis was heartbroken and later cried to Lyrica Anderson about his hurtful words!

A1 finally gets the opportunity to work with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood newcomer Keyshia Cole and there’s no way he’s missing out on this chance of a life time — even though he promised his wife Lyrica that he wouldn’t be working with other women. The two meet up in the studio and to his defense, they keep things strictly business while making some beautiful music that reflects a relationship struggle for her. Lyrica starts to get a hunch that something is up, especially when A1 claims he’s busy with another artist! She walks in and calls him out for keeping their collaboration a secret, so Keyshia quickly makes her exit to avoid conflict. “I’m not working with you any more,” Lyrica yells. She addresses how shady he’s been acting and he finally apologizes for hiding the truth from her and promises to make it up to her!

Elsewhere, Chanel West Coast is showing off her lyrical prowess with Safaree Samuels in the studio. After hearing her spit some rhymes in the booth, he admits that her behind-the-scenes rapping is a level up from her performances. He agrees to get Hazel-E to help her take the next step with her music career, so they decide to work on a single together called “New Bae.” With the side eye and subtle disses these two ladies give each other, it’s pretty obvious they’re heading towards an all-out war. When the day of the shoot finally arrives, Chanel dresses to impress in a sexy crop top and mini shorts. Hazel tries to have Chanel learn an 8-count at the last second, but Chanel is NOT having it. After seeing her freestyle, Hazel freaks and basically tells her “hell no,” you need to learn. After that, the drama goes from zero to 100 real quick and Hazel lunges towards Chanel, before having her escorted off set.

Lastly, Cisco and Teairra meet up in the studio. He’s still upset after having that awful confrontation with Nia and Moniece. Even though they were hot and heavy in New York, Cisco is tired of dealing with the drama associated in dating Teairra. He admits that all of this tension is ruining the vibe, so he goes and meets up with his former flame Amber in a hotel room. Teairra won’t be too happy, since Amber straddled him while wearing lingerie and proved she has all intention of swooping in on her man! To end the jaw-dropping episode, Masika Kalysha reconnects with her frenemy Zell Swag to bury the hatchet, since it was Misster Ray who threw the first drink at her event last week. Ray shows up to Laque Nail Bar and the feud begins! After Ray calls Zell a “Tasmanian devil,” polishes fly in the air as the two go at it!

