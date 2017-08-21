Since Bambi Benson has refused to respond to ex Lil Scrappy’s messages of love, he actually tracked her down in person to try to win her back. We’ve got the video of what he told her!

Lil Scrappy ‘s “Find the Bam” plan actually worked! The 33-year-old launched an operation in hopes of finding his ex fiancée Bambi Benson, 33, to see her in person and sure enough, on Aug. 20 he managed to locate her inside of an Atlanta club! Yeah, it’s a little stalker-ish, but the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been on a mission to win her back and she’s been shutting down any attempts to contact her. He he finally went on a full-on mission to track her down, found the Bam and recorded it all on video.

Lil Scrappy is seen outside the club and turns his phone towards his face to say he’s heading in. He walks through the door and directly across the room is Bambi and two girlfriends against a wall of red balloons. The deejay in the club announces that Scrap is in the house so before he can even make it over to his ex, she knew he was coming. He walks straight over to her and Bambi just blushes and tries her best to stop giggling. She doesn’t say a word, yet could barely look at him through her smiles. She’s loving it!

There definitely seems to be some sort of L&HH reunion set up, as while Scrappy has his camera on Bambi, the deejay gives a shout out that Stevie J, 45, is in the hizzy. Then he announces that Bambi is also in the house while the camera is still on her so what was she going to do? Like she would throw a drink at Scrappy or make a big scene when every single person in the club just heard her name get called out?! She just sat there very classy, looking stunning while smiling and giggling at the awkward moment. See pics of Bambi and Lil Scrappy, here.

At least Scrappy finally got the face time he wanted with his ex, who has totally cut him off in almost every way possible after he broke off their engagement and went back to baby mama Erica Dixon. After realizing he made such a huge mistake, he’s spent the past several months blowing up Bambi’s phone in desperate, pleading attempts for her to take him back. As for his “Find the Bam” plan, Bambi tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “It’s cute, it’s a nice start for him. But, he’s going to have to do a whole bunch more. He’s going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward.” Judging by the smile on her face, she’s definitely seems impressed so far!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bambi will eventually take Scrappy back after enough grand gestures?