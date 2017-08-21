Liam Payne Doing Pull-Ups Shirtless Is Just What You Need On A Monday

Liam Payne gave us the gift of posting a shirtless video from the gym on Twitter. Talk about starting the week right! Obviously, you need to watch this hotter than hot clip, and we have it here!

Can this please happen every Monday? Liam Payne, 23, took to Twitter on August 21 for some pre-solar eclipse entertainment. The “Strip That Down” singer, well, stripped that down, and treated his fans to a look at his workout routine. The Twitter video shows Liam — who’s totally ripped, by the way — doing some intense pull-ups. After a couple reps, he hangs from the bar for a few seconds. That takes serious upper body strength and willpower. No wonder he’s been in such great shape lately!

Liam’s arms and abs are really toned from his gym regimen, and that’s apparent because of his shirtless video. We truly appreciate the glimpse of his Armani boxers, too. Usually new parents gain a little weight from the stress of taking care of a newborn, but he’s beaten the bloat! He always looks cute. He recently met Queen Elizabeth II and another member of the royal family — Prince Harry, 32 — and looked like such a gentleman. His thick, black glasses and dapper suit gave off serious Clark Kent vibes. Except, instead of turning into Superman, he transforms back into the hot “Get Low” singer. We’re fine with that!

We’re a little jealous that Liam’s partner, Cheryl Cole, 35, gets to see this up close every single day. The pop star slash former X Factor judge slash mother of Liam’s baby, Bear Payne, is totally in love with her guy. They recently were able to go on their first date since having Bear, and they looked thrilled to be out of the house. They couldn’t stop gazing into each other’s eyes during their sweet date. We’re sure she was gazing at those abs, too.

HollywoodLifers, did watching Liam do shirtless pull-ups brighten your day? Let us know!