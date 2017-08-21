Carmelo Anthony Ready To Go To Counseling With La La: Won’t Take Her For Granted Again

Carmelo Anthony is watching the love of his life slip away, and he’s desperate to stop that from happening. A source tells HL that he’s ready and willing to go to counseling with La La, if he has any hope of winning her back.

Carmelo Anthony, 33, does NOT want to go through with a divorce from his wife La La Anthony, 38. He knows he hurt her, and he may be stubborn but he knows he needs to do something major to prove he won’t do it again. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he thinks that might be couples therapy might be their best bet to save their marriage. But will La La go for it? Click here for more pics of the duo.

“Carmelo knows he messed up with La La, and he’s willing to do anything to set their marriage straight again,” the source explained. “They’d been together for so long that he just started taking her for granted, and like, just assumed she’d always be there. When La La told him she wanted to separate he was rocked to the core—at first he thought she was just bluffing, and when he realized she wasn’t he thought he could talk her around. But she stuck to her guns, and it rocked Carmelo to the core.”

Now, Carmelo is feeling the heat, and he knows he has to get his act together FAST. ” It’s kind of a case of you don’t know what you got till it’s gone, and it’s only now that he truly appreciates everything she’s done for him,” the insider continued. “La La’s been there by Carmelo’s side throughout it all, good and bad. She’s his rock, and La La and Kiyan are everything to him. The time they’ve spent apart has only proven to Carmelo how much he loves La La, and he can’t imagine a future without her.”

Now, he’s done some soul-searching, and he’s got a plan. “Carmelo’s engaged in a lot of self-reflection over the past couple of months, and he’s sick at himself for how he treated La La,” said the friend. “Carmelo has laid his cards out on the table, he’s told La La he’s willing to go to counselling if that’s what she wants, and he’s vowed to never take her for granted again.”

