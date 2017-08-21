La La Anthony Shows Off Sizzling Curves In Sexy Bikini During Wild Pool Party On Cruise Ship

La La Anthony made a total fashion statement while posing on a cruise ship, rocking the sexiest nude bikini ever. She watched the eclipse from the ocean on Aug. 21, but all eyes were on her insanely hot bod!

La La Anthony, 38, isn’t letting a breakup get her down! The Power actress was serving up the heat while enjoying the gorgeous views from a luxurious cruise ship, showing off her enviable physique on Aug. 21. Taking to Instagram, she shared a jaw-dropping bikini-clad photo of herself rocking a nude colored swimsuit and sleek ponytail. “Eclipsed,” she captioned the breathtaking snap of her during the celestial event. Fans nearly lost their minds after seeing her flawless body, going off in the comment section about how gorgeous she is! It’s only been six months since she split with Carmelo Anthony, 33, but she is looking and feeling more confident than ever.

We don’t blame La La for showing what she’s working with, especially since she’s at the top of her game. She’s got nothing but support from her closest friends, including the Kardashians who are helping her stay motivated no matter what! “La La has always had a killer body but it’s next level now,” an insider explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “With all the stress she’s had the past six months she could have easily just hid in bed eating her feelings. But instead she pulled a Khloe Kardashian and hit the gym for her revenge body. She had Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney cheering her on.”

It hasn’t exactly been the easiest year for La La, but she’s not letting anything dull her shine. She and the New York Knicks player announced in April 2017 that they had split up after seven years of marriage. Carmelo still has love for his ex and the mother of his son and he’s also having second thoughts after seeing her scorching hot body, so who knows what the future holds. As we previously reported, “He’s made it crystal clear to La La that he wants her back—she’s his world, his everything,” a source close to La La EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Carmelo messed up, the fame went to his head, he started taking La La for granted, and that’s something he regrets more than anything.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving La La’s gorgeous bikini-clad pic? Tell us, below!