Kylie Jenner Worries Met Gala Gown Isn’t Sexy Enough: My Body Needs To Look ‘Crazy’

We all know what Kylie Jenner ended up wearing to the 2017 Met Gala, but in a sneak peek from ‘Life of Kylie,’ we got to see one gown that got left on the cutting room floor. Do you think it’s sexier than the one she wore?

Kylie Jenner, 20, tries on two gowns for the 2017 Met Gala in a new clip from the Aug. 27 episode of Life of Kylie, and they’re both totally stunning. “This is a really cool dress. It’s a mermaid cage dress,” a Versace representative explains to Kylie as she models the first sexy garment. “It took about 350 hours of labor just to make this dress. It’s a little bit more on theme for the Met. It’s inspired by Comme des Garcons mix of structure and technique, but it still has a very Versace feel because it’s very sexy,” she continues as Kylie checks herself out. Watch the clip above!

Kylie calls her hairstylist and friend Tokyo Stylez to see what he thinks. “That’s cute,” Tokyo tells the reality star. “It’s super sexy.” Kylie’s assistant Victoria agrees: “Yeah, it is really sexy.” But something’s not quite right!

The second dress is absolutely dazzling. “This one has about 7,000 crystals on it,” the rep tells Kylie as she twirls around in the gown, which we know she ended up wearing to the big event! “We added the fringe crystals for some drama because it’s the Met Gala,” the woman adds.

Kylie’s not thrilled, though. “This is really loose. It needs to be like this,” she says, cinching her waist with her hands, “Where my body looks crazy. I need to kind of suffocate.” That’s what tailoring is for, right? Anyway, the end result was definitely on point!

HollywoodLifers, which of the two dresses do you like better? Tell us if you love Kylie’s Met Gala dress, or if you wish she’d gone with option #1!