Katy Perry Vs. Taylor Swift: Is ‘Swish Swish’ Katy’s ‘Bad Blood?’

Katy Perry’s basketball game-themed video for ‘Swish Swish’ is right around the corner, and now that we’ve seen the trailer, it’s looking like Katy is about to take on Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood.’ Here’s why!

Will Katy Perry, 32, and Taylor Swift, 27, ever make up? Well, Katy dropped the 53-second trailer for her next video for the possible-Taylor-diss-track “Swish Swish” on Aug. 21, and it’s not exactly an olive branch. First, watch the trailer above.

Diss track featuring a rapper? Check. Battle between two teams? Check. Laundry list of celebrity cameos (in this case, Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz, Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, Christine Sydelko, Bill Walton and Rich Eisen and Nicki Minaj are all set to star)? Check, check, check. It’s all very “Bad Blood,” but with a much lighter tone and plenty of physical comedy, as Katy gets hit in the head with a basketball.

Most importantly, Katy posted the trailer on social media with the following message: “COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE.” You’ll remember that Taylor’s character in “Bad Blood” is named just that, and it can’t just be a coincidence!

So, why play copy-Katy-cat? Well, by parodying “Bad Blood,” Katy is essentially saying she doesn’t take Tay seriously. “Your game is tired/You should retire/You’re ’bout as cute as an old coupon, expired,” Katy sings on “Swish Swish,” and with the visual, it’s likely that she’ll depict herself winning the game in question against some Taylor stand-in, whether it’s a cheerleader type a la the “You Belong With Me” video or a punching bag with a blonde wig on it. All that is to say: expect shade in some shape or form.

Of course, there’s always the far-out possibility that Taylor will actually appear in the video as Catastrophe. One can dream, right?

Anyway, Katy will host the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, Aug. 27, and it’s likely that she’ll drop the video then. We’ll be watching!