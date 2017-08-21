Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez ‘Trying To Make Difficult Situation Work’ After Baby’s Birth

Could Kailyn Lowry and baby daddy Chris Lopez be getting back together? There’s definitely hope, as they’ve ‘been spending more time together since the baby’s birth.’ He’s really stepping up as a dad and Kailyn has noticed!

“Kailyn [Lowry] and Chris [Lopez] have been spending more time together since the baby’s birth, trying to make the whole difficult situation work. He is doing his best to be a good father and to treat Kailyn better. Chris loves their little baby and wants to make sure he has a healthy relationship with Kailyn. They are both a bit overwhelmed with the new baby and have not been getting enough sleep. But he is there and doing what he feels is the right thing. Kailyn is happy that he is present and helping with diapers and late night feedings, so all is well with them… for now at least,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Isn’t this amazing? If you’re asking us, it’s a huge step in the right direction for the former couple. Just recently, we learned that Chris was actually bailing on Kailyn and she was really upset about it. But now that they’ve been spending more time together, it seems like there may be hope for a romantic future together — one that could even include new family portraits with Chris.

This past weekend, Kailyn posted for official family photos with her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln and the yet-to-be-named Baby Lo! Chris wasn’t featured in the photos, but maybe Kailyn will want to include him in the next round. That is, if they keep up spending all this time together. We have our fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think there’s any hope for Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez? Tell us how you feel below!