John Stamos Posed Naked On Instagram & All Your 90’s Dreams Have Come True

Have mercy! John Stamos stripped down to absolutely nothing in his latest Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek at his bare butt and naked body.

John Stamos, 54, has still got it. The Full House actor best known to the world for playing Uncle Jesse just went nude on Instagram, and we’re pretty excited about it. He posted the sexy picture on his account on Saturday, August 19, and fans were immediately thrown into a tizzy. In the picture, a completely naked John appears to be using an outdoor shower. He’s looking back over his shoulder at the camera, and although his back is turned to us you can still see his gorgeous body. There are some strategically placed branches blocking a direct look at John’s butt, but if you zoom and squint you can see it pretty clearly. Not that we did that or anything…

The picture was posted on John’s birthday as he celebrated the big 5-4. “#54 and clean,” he wrote, adding, “Thanks for the birthday wishes!” So technically John’s not naked, he’s showing us his birthday suit. It’s unclear where exactly John spent his 54th birthday, but by the looks of it it was somewhere really, really nice. Between the outdoor shower and the tropical palms blocking his tush from everyone’s eye sight we can’t help but wonder if he’s off on a beautiful vacation. Either that or he has a seriously rad backyard that we need to see more of ASAP.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of John posing nude on Instagram? Were you shocked he did so, or were you thrilled to see the pic? Comment below, let us know!