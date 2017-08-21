Jerry Lewis Cause Of Death Revealed: What Killed The Iconic Comedian

The comedy world lost one of its true greats with the passing of Jerry Lewis on Aug. 20. We’ve got the brand new details on what took the life of the iconic funny man.

The comedy world is a little less funny with the sad passing of Jerry Lewis at 91-years-old. The legendary comedian died at his home in Las Vegas, NV on Aug. 20 and a day later we now know what took his life — his heart simply gave out. TMZ reports that according to the Clark County Nevada Coroner, the cause of death was ischemic cardiomyopathy. That’s when the heart stops pumping enough blood to the rest of the body to keep it alive. It’s an effect of coronary artery disease which causes the narrowing of the small blood vessels that supply blood and oxygen to the heart.

The site reports that no autopsy will take place, as Jerry was already under a doctor’s care at the time of his passing.

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to Jerry’s friends and loved ones.