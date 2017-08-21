Jennifer Lopez & Mariah Carey Go Head-To-Head With Sexy ‘Paper’ Covers: Vote For Your Fave

The queens of Vegas went head-to-head with competing ‘Paper’ magazine covers on Aug. 21! The longtime feud between Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez heated up again when they both rocked sexy looks on the front of the mag. Vote for your favorite showgirl, here!

We actually can’t tell if this is a good or bad thing? Mariah Carey, 47, and Jennifer Lopez, 48, have been embattled in a passive-aggressive petty feud for years, and it only got worse when the two divas began hosting competing Vegas shows! However, we were shocked that they both agreed to do special covers for Paper magazine at the same time on Aug. 21. Did they intentionally want to show each other up? Did they even know the other was doing it too!? We may never know. But we CAN debate which one is best! Scroll down to vote for your fave. Click here to see pics of Mariah’s Paper cover.

Jennifer looks unbelievably stunning in her version of the cover. She rocked an absolutely gorgeous silver crystal bustier with spikes shooting out of her shoulders making her look like an exotic bird. Her cleavage was perfect in the low-cut outfit, and the crown on her head makes her look like the queen she is. Mariah took the sex appeal even further and went totally topless in her pic. Her long blonde hair covered her breasts while she showed off her thighs in skintight fishnets. Both women look like they’re totally glowing! Click to see pics of Jennifer in Paper.

Of course, these gals aren’t the only Vegas stars covering the magazine this month. Ricky Martin and the Backstreet Boys also got their own covers, and we don’t think that means there’s any bad blood. We would love to know what Mariah thinks about JLo’s cover, but we’re sure she would just said “I don’t know her” again.

HollywoodLifers, whose Paper cover do you prefer? Vote and let us know!