JAY-Z Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington With Epic ‘Numb/Encore’ Performance

JAY-Z spoke out for the first time at V Festival since his friend, Chester Bennington committed suicide on July 20. JAY made a heartfelt speech before he dedicated a performance of ‘Numb/Encore’ to him.

JAY-Z, 47, had concert goers in tears at the U.K.’s Virgin V Festival on Sunday night [August 20]. When he took the stage to perform hits from his new album 4:44, JAY also took the time to address the death of his friend, Chester Bennington, who hanged himself on July 20, 2017. “Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” the rapper asked fans at Hylands Park, where he rapped songs from 4:44 for the very first time. “Linkin Park, one time — tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!” JAY then performed their 2008 collaboration, “Numb/Encore” and fans went wild. After he dedicated the song to Bennginton, JAY addressed the devastating incident once more when he said, “Peace and Love!” This marked the first time JAY spoke out about the late singer’s tragic death. Watch the full performance above.

The rapper and the metal band joined forces in 2004 to create Collision Course, a 6-song EP, which debuted at No. 1 and went double platinum. “Numb/Encore” — a mashup of Linkin Park’s “Numb” and JAY’s “Encore” — ended up winning Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2006 Grammys. After Bennington’s untimely passing, the song skyrocketed on the music charts.

As you may know, it was confirmed in an official death certificate [August 2], that Bennington hanged himself with a belt on July 20 at 9:08 AM. He was found inside a bedroom in a private home in Palos Verdes, CA. Bennington was 41 at the time of his passing. The singer’s shocking death also occured on the same day his late friend, Chris Cornell would have turned 53-years-old. Cornell also committed suicide in May 2017.

The Linkin Park frontman’s death came just before the band was set to go on tour. However, in the wake of his death, Linkin Park canceled its tour to grieve the loss of their friend and beloved bandmate. Bennington’s bandmates —Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda — took to Facebook after his death to let fans know the impact they had on the group, as their future remains in limbo.

Bennington leaves behind his wife, Talinda and his six children. He and Talinda have a son and twin daughters together. And, he has three other children from a previous relationship.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.