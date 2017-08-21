JAY-Z Reveals He’s ‘Cool’ With Solange After Nasty Elevator Fight: ‘That’s My Sister’

For the first time ever, JAY-Z is finally sounding off on his May 2014 brawl with Solange Knowles. Find out what he told TIDAL about the nasty fight — and how his relationship with Beyonce’s baby sister is now.

JAY-Z, 47, has no bad blood when it comes to Solange Knowles, 31. On Friday, August 18, he spoke very candidly in an interview on his own streaming service, TIDAL, about their elevator fight from May 2014. It was the first time Jay publicly addressed the fight, which made waves all over the world after security footage from inside the elevator was leaked online. “We’ve always had a great relationship,” Jay explained. “I mean, I’ve fought and argued with my brothers, but it just so happened that who we [Solange and I] are, these things go into a different space. It ain’t nothing.” But, that’s not all!

“We’ve had one disagreement, ever. Before and after, we’ve been cool. It’s like, my sister. I’d protect her. That’s my sister,” Jay explained on the Rap Radar podcast. “Not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.” This was a relatively surprising thing to hear, because anyone who has seen the video of Jay and Solange brawling in the elevator would think what happened was unforgivable. For those of you who don’t remember, the video showed Solange physically attacking JAY-Z until their bodyguard intervened and restrained her. Beyonce was also in the elevator at the time, and although at one point she tries to calm her sister down, the altercation is primarily between Solange and Jay. You can see some of the fight in the video above.

