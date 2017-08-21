Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Slams Claim He Leaked Her Pregnancy News Ahead Of ‘TM2’ Reveal

Javi Marroquin is clapping back! On the Aug. 21 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Javi will be accused of leaking Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy news, but he wanted to set the record straight beforehand.

The August 21 episode of Teen Mom 2 is going to be a BIG one and that’s because — based on the preview we’ve already seen — Kailyn Lowry goes berserk when she discovers her ex, Javi Marroquin, leaked her pregnancy news before she could make the announcement herself. He, however, says that never happened. He actually took to Instagram (hours before the episode aired), so that fans could hear his side of the story. See his reveal below.

“This is the only comment I’m going to give on tonight’s episode because I’ve realized I can’t change the opinion on every single one of you. So issue #1 the cast mate saying I leaked Kailyn’s pregnancy…waste of caption space so I’ll save my breaths. Issue #2 a while back a picture had surfaced someone sent kail trying to say it was me and all this other nonsense. Kail approached me and I told her it wasn’t me (dude was wearing white ankle socks at that) Whether she believes me or not, I cannot control. I watched tonight’s episode and I’m upset she brought up that picture saying it was me when I had already told her it wasn’t. Part of being on this show is opening our lives to you guys and taking in all the love (which is appreciated) and all the hate at the same time. Reliving moments we’ve moved on from. I texted kail and luckily we are in a good place now where we can talk about things instead of arguing. Just had to clear my name don’t like when my character is questioned. On that note… TUNE IN FOR A BRAND NEW EPISODE OF TEEN MOM 2 TONIGHT,” Javi wrote in his lengthy post on Instagram.

After watching the sneak peek clip from tonight’s episode (seen below), it’s obvious that Javi is referencing Jenelle Evans, when he says the “cast mate.” To see how the rest of it unfolds, we’ll have to tune into tonight’s new episode of TM2!

