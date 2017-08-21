‘BIP’ Stars Jade & Tanner Tolbert Reveal Baby Girl’s Name In New Intimate Pics: ‘She’s An Angel’

Jade & Tanner Tolbert sure know how to make a gorgeous baby! After giving birth a month early, the reality star has already posted tons of pics of their daughter — and you’ll flip when you hear her cute name!

Welcome to the world, Emerson Avery Tolbert! The precious newborn, daughter of Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper Tolbert, 30, and Tanner Tolbert, 30, arrived on “her own terms” when she was born on Aug. 17, about a full month before her actual due date. The little one is absolutely precious too, as evident from the many photos her proud parents have already shared via social media. And if her sweet name isn’t cute enough, Jade revealed she’ll be called “Emmy” for short — SO adorable! Click here to see pics from this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“It’s official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! ‘Emmy’ for short. 💗,” Jade captioned a heart-melting photo of her daughter sleeping on a pink blanket printed with her name. “Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, she arrived weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20″ long! She is such an angel and we can’t get enough of her! (Thank you @shophighway3 for her beautiful and soft personalized blanket! We love it!! 😍😍.”

Before posting the adorable snapshot, the new mom shared two other photos featuring her baby girl. “We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well. 💗,” Jade captioned a family pic that she put up on Aug. 17. “Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much.”

In yet another image, Jade can be seen breastfeeding Emmy, and even she admitted she had never thought she’d ever post such an intimate photo. “Never thought I’d post such a vulnerable pic as this, but nothing has ever felt more right and more natural than taking care of my little girl,” she wrote. “Becoming a mother hasn’t felt like some huge, transformational moment for me (besides giving birth haha). Instead, it feels like she’s always been here somehow, like she has always been a part of me— almost like I don’t know how yesterday existed without her. It’s amazing how you can love someone so much, I now get the privilege of understanding a mother’s endless love. 💗.”

Tanner has also gushed about their daughter over Instagram, sharing four photos of Emmy and even one precious video. “For all the things my hands have held… the best by far is you…” he captioned one particularly adorable pic of himself holding his daughter in his arms while kissing her head. Clearly these two could not be happier about becoming parents. Congrats again!

