Is ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ On Tonight? NFL Preseason Football & Donald Trump Suspend Series

We know — if you’re on the east coast, you’re probably panicking right now because instead of seeing your favorite ‘Bachelor’ nation stars hooking up and trying to find love, you’re seeing a football being thrown around. Here’s why.

We can’t believe we’re saying this Bachelor Nation, but if you live on the east coast, you’re going to have to wait until at least 1am ET to watch your favorite guilty pleasure, Bachelor In Paradise. Not only is NFL Preseason Football scheduled to air on ABC from 8-11pm ET, but Donald Trump is also set to give a primetime address to the nation tonight at 9pm ET. His speech about his new plan for Afghanistan will only interrupt the ongoing football game, but either way, we’d rather be watching Bachelor In Paradise. Don’t you agree?

Bachelor In Paradise will air regular time on the west coast, but everyone on the east coast will have to wait until the early morning hours to get their Monday Paradise fix. Technically, it’ll be Tuesday by then, but you know what we mean. And please — don’t hurt us. We’re just the messenger of this bad news! Bachelor In Paradise host Chris Harrison was actually one of the first to alert fans of the scheduling change, and while doing so, he poked fun at the situation. “Sadly The President’s speech will eclipse #BachelorInParadise tonight. But ABC will be showing it later for those that get Trump’d,” he tweeted. Clearly, he didn’t realize NFL Preseason Football would also be ruining our Monday night, but still… his tweet is hilarious!

The head of ABC’s alternative programming, Robert Mills, also tweeted, “#Bachelornation due to the President’s address, #BachelorInParadise will be suspended and resume when he finishes. You won’t miss a minute.” But again, it won’t resume after the speech. It’ll resume after the football game ends, a segment of ABC News airs, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! finishes. At least, that’s what the current guide says on our television screens. Either way, Bachelor In Paradise won’t air during its regular time-slot tonight (for east coast viewers only).

