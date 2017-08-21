Solar Eclipse: How To Make Your Own NASA-Approved Glasses To Protect Your Eyes

While we wait in anticipation for the first total solar eclipse since 1979, we have to talk about safety! It’s crucial that you have the correct protective eyewear to enjoy the incredible sight. Here’s the easy and fun, NASA-approved way to prepare!

We’re just hours away from the Solar Eclipse and, don’t stress; there’s still time prepare! It’s important that you take the proper precautions before heading out to enjoy the celestial event. So, there’s one key word that you need to do your research on — Eyewear! And, we’ve got you covered. In the video above, which is NASA-approved, there are easy and timely instructions on how to make your own solar eclipse glasses using a cereal box. All you need are a few household items to make a pinhole camera: a cereal box; a piece of paper; a pen or pencil; tape; scissors; aluminum foil; and, a pin.

At the bottom of the video, NASA informs viewers of a few key rules to follow when it comes to the epic event. “You should never look at the sun directly without equipment that’s specifically designed for solar viewing,” the warning read. “Do not use standard binoculars or telescopes to watch the eclipse, as the light could severely damage your eyes. Sunglasses also do NOT count as protection when attempting to look directly at the sun.” Now that you know the warning signs, let’s get to the good stuff — How to watch!

Did you guys think we wouldn’t have your backs? — Click here to watch the solar eclipse! NASA is giving viewers a few options when it comes to witnessing the great event. First, NASA Television will air a four-hour show, Eclipse Across America. That coverage will begin at 12:00 PM ET, and can be accessed across their social media platforms [Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter, and the official Livestream Page] — all accessible in the link above. NASA EDGE will also have a live stream available. This four-and-a-half-hour live stream — beginning at 11:45 AM EST — will also include interviews with scientists, social media engagement, educational activities and a ton of telescope feeds! For more information, check out our “everything to know” page about the solar eclipse!

HollywoodLifers, where will you be watching from!