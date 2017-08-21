Hazel-E Poses Topless As Her BF Rose Burgundy Tries To Share The Spotlight In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Dream team? Hazel-E is elated about her new makeup brand ‘Girl Code Inc.’, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ She poses topless for the photo shoot, but her boyfriend’s career aspirations get in the way of her shining moment!

Hazel-E, 37, is ready to take the world by storm. Not only is her music career on the rise, but the reality star is also preparing to drop her own makeup brand, Girl Code Inc. cosmetics, in this EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the Aug. 21 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. “Today we’re doing a photo shoot for my glow-up kit,” she says in her confessional, while posing topless in a sizzling lingerie-styled ensemble. “My boo, Rose [Burgundy], he’s been putting in that work. But lately, he’s been cramping my style a little bit.” It looks like the hot new couple is having troubles sharing the spotlight, since her photographer JC Camarillo, even asks him to move out of the way!

“I know Rose has been looking for his moment, but right now – it’s the Hazel-E show, because I’m the one paying all the bills,” she admits. “Before I can go boost Rose’s career, I got to make sure I stay down for the crown baby.” Hazel and her younger beau have been going strong since the beginning of this year and she even introduced him to her fans on the first episode of this season. Rose wants to feel like a team by working on their careers as a unit, but Hazel reveals why she’s focused on boosting her own star power. “If we stop the Hazel-E show, how we going to eat? How are the bills going to get paid,” she asks. “Hazel was always around before Rose, don’t big yourself up like that.”

Rose is definitely motivated to kick-start his rap music career, joking to his girlfriend, “They aint the one that’s d*ckin you down and waking up next to you.” Hazel gets mad at him for acting like it’s a “job,” but tells him that she’ll be meeting up with Safaree Samuels, 36, and more industry insiders over the next few weeks to see what she can pull off. “You just want me to have no sleep, no energy,” Hazel says while cracking up! “So when I’m not ready to have sex with you eight times a week, just know it’s because of that extra time I’m putting into your career.” He jokes how she’ll still have to do that part!

Tune in Monday at 8/7c on VH1 to watch Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rose would help if the situation was reversed? Tell us!