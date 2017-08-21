‘Game Of Thrones’: Daenerys Is Totally Going To Get Pregnant & Here’s Why

There was a lot of foreshadowing about a Daenerys pregnancy on the Aug. 20 episode of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and now I’m convinced Daenerys will have another child. Will her relationship with Jon Snow take a turn for the romantic?

Game of Thrones doesn’t just drop hints for no reason. Every scene and every word means something. Daenerys’s supposed infertility was mentioned twice during the Aug. 20 episode. The first time was when Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) discussed her succession. “You say you can’t have children, but there are other ways of choosing a successor,” Tyrion said to Daenerys. “The Night’s Watch has one method. The Ironborn, for all their many flaws, have another.” The second mention of children was at the end of the episode when Daenerys was talking to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) after the wight attack beyond the Wall that ended with Viserion’s death. “The dragons are my children. They’re the only children I’ll ever have. Do you understand?” Daenerys told Jon.

Those two very obvious hints definitely have me thinking Daenerys is going to get pregnant. Daenerys and Jon Snow are falling for each other, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they ended up having sex. They must get rid of that sexual tension! Yes, I know they’re related. Daenerys is Jon Snow’s aunt, but incest isn’t exactly unheard of on this show. Jorah (Iain Glen) has even recognized what is going on between Jon and Daenerys. After refusing the Longclaw sword, Jorah said to Jon: “May it serve you well, and your children after you.”

Daenerys believes she can’t have any more children, but anything can happen on Game of Thrones. Why does she think she can’t have children? In George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series, Mirri Maz Duur, after poisoning Drogo (Jason Momoa) and causing Dany to miscarry, offers Daenerys this prophecy: “When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east, when the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves, when your womb quickens again and you bear a living child, then he will return, and not before.” In both the book and the show, Daenerys believes that Mirri’s words mean she can’t have any more children. Mirri could have easily just been messing with Daenerys.

Before the end of Game of Thrones, I truly believe we’re going to see Daenerys have another child. If she has one with Jon, that child with the son/daughter of ice and fire. No matter what happens, I’m so here for anything Jonerys. The Game of Thrones season 7 finale airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Daenerys is going to get pregnant? Let me know!