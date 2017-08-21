Donald Trump Stares Directly At The Solar Eclipse & The Internet Can’t Help But Laugh

Are you surprised? Of course not. Yes, President Donald Trump was caught on camera looking directly at the solar eclipse with no protective glasses, and the video is pretty insane.

Donald Trump, 71, has once again baffled the world — but this time it was only his eye sight that was in immediate danger. When he and the First Lady, Melania Trump, stepped out of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday, August 21 to witness the solar eclipse, the President went against the advice of, well, everyone and looked directly up at the celestial event. This is pretty crazy, because scientists and eye doctors alike have been adamantly promoting the dangers of looking directly at the sun during an eclipse. Then again, should we be shocked that Trump doesn’t want to listen to anyone else’s orders?

Video shows Donald and Melania looking excited as they step out and wave hello. Then, almost as if he’s overzealous about the eclipse, Donald looks right up to make eye contact with the burning sun. If you listen closely you can hear someone in the crowd yell, “Don’t look!” Unfortunately for Donald, it’s too late for him and his retina’s. Thankfully, his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, were much smarter and stuck to their protective glasses before looking up to see the eclipse. At one point Donald even suggests to Melania that she look up, but she ignores him. Check out the moment below:

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30R pic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

low-key best part of the photos of Trump looking up at the eclipse is that not even Barron did it — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) August 21, 2017

The Onion had to remove a satirical story about trump looking at sun w/o glasses when he actually looked at sun without glasses — Eddy Parker (@eddy52257) August 21, 2017

