‘Game Of Thrones’: Neither Jon Snow Nor Daenerys Is Strategic Enough To Deserve The Iron Throne

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen may be the most well-intentioned of all those vying to sit on the Iron Throne, but they have both proven they are too impetuous to win, let alone, keep the Iron Throne.

I’d love either Jon Snow (Kit Harington) or Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to win the Iron Throne and rule the Seven Kingdoms, as much as many of you. Both want to bring peace and prosperity to kingdoms that have been devastated by the deadly wars between the Starks, Lannisters, Tullys and Tyrells. Crops have been torched, thousands of ordinary people massacred as well as leaders of all the houses from Ned Stark to Lysa Arryn, to Oberyn Martell, as well as all of Cersei Lannister‘s children, every one of the Frey males and virtually all of Olenna Tyrell‘s descendants. The place NEEDS peace to recover from all of this destruction. But, this is Game of Thrones, not a fairytale, and George RR Martin is not concerned with happy endings.

There are big problems with the leadership capabilities of both Jon and Dany. Both were on full display on last night’s episode, ‘Beyond the Wall.’ Here’s the bottom line: both Jon and Daenerys are impetuous and emotional. Too impetuous and emotional. Neither is strategic and patient enough to keep the Iron Throne, even if either or together, they manage to win it. We saw the near disaster of Jon’s battle for Winterfell when he had no serious combat plan to defeat Ramsay Bolton, and then blew whatever strategy he had when he freaked out watching Rickon get executed in front of his eyes. It was only Sansa‘s clear-headed and strategic message to Littlefinger to bring his Vale of Arryn army that saved the day.

Then, Jon blew it again. Walked right into a death trap north of the wall. Taking a tiny band in an attempt to bring back a living wight was a terrible idea. He knew the Army of the Dead numbered in the thousands. He knew there was no way he could hold them off with his little crew, no matter how brave. And were they even all armed with dragon glass swords to kill the dead/undead? I don’t think so.

In other words, Jon was leading a suicide mission, without even an Ocean’s Eleven style, clever plan. Once again, he and a few of his key men only survived because another woman –this time, Danerys — flew to his recuse. And even then, Jon didn’t smartly climb aboard Drogon and clear out while he could. No, he let his hunger to kill just a few more worthless wights lead to almost getting drowne .That meant that Uncle Benjen had to appear out of no where, to save his life and then sacrifice his own, for Jon’s well-meaning, but dumb blundering.

Then, there;s Daenerys, who should have first listened to Jon and believed his news about the army of the dead. After all, she’s got Tyrion as her hand. Tyrion is smart, trustworthy and he knew that Jon was a truth- teller. If she’d listened to Tyrion, then Jon wouldn’t have had to embark on his deadly mission and her beloved baby, Viserion, wouldn’t be a “dead” ice dragon! Daenerys also clearly hadn’t learned from her run-in with the Lannister’s airborne iron spears, when Drogon was injured in the ‘Loot Train’ battle. Why didn’t she come up with some kind of protective armor for her dragons before taking them into danger again?

Daenerys isn’t thinking ahead and it seems that she’s letting some ego and arrogance cloud her judgement. Not taking Tyrion’s advice about Jon and then killing both Tarlys, refusing to think of succession in case of her death, flying off to rescue Jon without protecting her dragons — this is not the kind of behavior that will wrest the throne from Cersei, nor keep it from another future determined and malevolent contender for the kingdom. And speaking of Cersei, she is a mistress of cunning and careful plotting. Just when you thought she was completely out of power and options after being imprisoned and humiliated by the High Sparrow, she destroyed him and all his followers, as well as rival Margaery, by blowing up the Sept with a massive stockpile of wildfire.

Despite losing all of her beloved children and her position, Cersei didn’t lose her mind. She got busy revenge-planning. She also got busy finding out that airborne spears could kill dragons, and that getting pregnant or at least, seemingly pregnant, could keep her brother/lover Jaimie in line. Is either Jon Snow or Daenerys capable of this level of patient plotting? Also, why do they think they have any hope of convincing Cersei to join the fight against the Army of the Dead?

Why wouldn’t she just let them deal with the dead, while she conquers all of the living?

Now, as wee, while Daenerys has demonstrated that she CAN make painful, cold-blooded but necessary decisions like crucifying the 163 masters in Meeran or having her dragons burn one of the lords there alive, in order to frighten the others, Jon has far more difficulty with cruelty. Both will have to make those heartless decisions on a daily basis if they have any hope of holding the Iron Throne, even if they do manage to win it.

Sadly, I don’t think neither Jon nor Dany have the patience, strategic foresight or the savagery to become ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Do you, HollywoodLifers? Let me know!