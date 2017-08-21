‘GoT’ Showrunners Confirm Daenerys & Jon’s ‘Powerful’ Feelings: They’re Falling For Each Other

Daenerys and Jon Snow are going there, you guys. The ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners break down that emotional scene and reveal that Daenerys and Jon’s ‘powerful’ feelings are only getting stronger.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) reached a turning point on the Aug. 20 episode of Game of Thrones. Their growing feelings were made abundantly clear, especially in the episode’s final moments. Daenerys stood at the Wall waiting for Jon Snow to return he was left behind during the wight attack. “I think when she sees him return on the back of Coldhands’s horse, that’s a big moment for her in terms of the way she feels about him,” showrunner D.B. Weiss says in a post-episode video. You can see a weight is lifted off of Dany’s shoulders when she sees that Jon is alive. When Jon woke up on a Targaryen boat, Daenerys was sitting by his side. Jon and Daenerys held hands as they mourned the death of Viserion, who was killed by the Night King.

“I don’t think either one of them really knew exactly how powerful their feelings were towards each other until these moments,” showrunner David Benioff reveals. “Just the notion of falling for someone, that involves weakness. That’s not something a queen does, but she feels that happening. And he feels it happening for her. “

David notes that Daenerys and Jon’s feelings for each other are not easy for them to acknowledge. “I think both of them are on kind of unfamiliar ground, and especially because it’s with an equal,” David adds. D.B. admits that it’s difficult for Daenerys to accept that Jon isn’t just another guy she can dismiss (cough, Daario). These two need to just go ahead and act on their feelings! Bring on, Jonerys! The Game of Thrones season 7 will air Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

