Cyn Santana Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Clingy, Sexy, Little Black Dress

Cyn Santana is one gorgeous mama-to-be! Flaunting her newfound pregnancy curves, the star proudly put her budding baby bump on display in a flirty black dress & heels — and she looked stunning!

Ow ow! Cyn Santana, 24, is already embracing motherhood even before her and her BF Joe Budden‘s, 36, child has arrived. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 20, the beauty shared yet another fabulous pic of herself embracing her baby bump while showing off her maternity style — and we are totally loving her confidence! “Second din din of the night 😋 dress: @shopsnu ✨,” Cyn captioned the snapshot, which showed her rocking a slinky velvet black dress. In the photo, Cyn is also wearing black pointed-toe heels and layered necklaces as her hair cascades down her back in waves. Click here to see more pics of Cyn Santana.

“Omg, god bless,you look sooo beautiful, you have that glow mama..” one fan commented on the pretty photo. Another gushed, “Looking absolutely stunning!!! You’re gorgeous.” Since announcing her pregnancy on Aug. 9, Cyna has already given fans multiple looks at her “stunning” pregnancy glow and body — clearly she’s super excited about becoming a mom. Flaunting her bump in crop tops, lingerie, and bodycon dresses, we’re loving Cyn’s maternity fashion and how open she’s being about her pregnancy journey with fans. “My biggest blessing… In the name of love. Thank you God! 👼🏽,” Cyn captioned her announcement pic, which featured herself in white lacy underwear flaunting her bump.

Joe later took to YouTube, posting a touching video announcing their pregnancy as a couple. “Cyn and Joe are over-the-moon happy,” a source close to Joe told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY two days after the news broke. “This pregnancy was not at all expected or planned but it’s been the best thing to happen to them. Joe feels beyond blessed to have Cyn as the mother of his child.” Aw! In the clip, Joe even tells Cyn, “You are the best partner that one can have,” adding, “This has easily been the best year of my life.” Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Cyn’s maternity style so far? Doesn’t she look fabulous?