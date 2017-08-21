Chrissy Teigen Confesses That She’s Going Sober: I Feel Bad For Making An Ass Of Myself

Chrissy Teigen always keeps it real, living up to her reputation in a new interview on Aug. 20. While discussing her past alcohol-related mistakes, she confessed that she’s going sober since she was drinking ‘way too much.’

Chrissy Teigen, 31, is striving to become the best version of herself. The supermodel opened up about her struggles with alcohol during a candid new interview, revealing her past mistakes while sharing her hopes for the future. “I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober,” Chrissy told Cosmopolitan on Aug. 20. “But now I get it. I don’t want to be that person… I have to fix myself,” she added. “I was, point-blank, just drinking too much.” Luckily, she’s got her hubby John Legend, 38, to support her along the way. The two ventured to Bali earlier this year for a restorative health-reset trip and it’s inspired her to keep up her good habits as they try for another child!

Chrissy opened up about how her life style allowed her the opportunity to have a drink here and there, but she claimed to get a bit carried away. “I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show,” she explained. “And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people who I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.” The Lip Sync Battle host is known for keeping it 100 with her adoring fans at all times and we totally respect her for it!

John’s loving wife even opened up about how her family has a history of alcohol addiction, so she wants to be proactive when it comes to her own well-being. On top of that, Chrissy revealed that she’s taking prescribed medication for postpartum depression and anxiety, so that’s another reason to cut out drinking. She and John are already proud parents of 16-month-old Luna, but they’d love to expand their family. “We’re going to try to have a child,” she said. “This is for us to try to get in the zone of ‘let’s travel, let’s be away together, let’s see our closest friends,’ and then we’re going to have to do something super hard, which is the IVF process, all over again.”

