Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ian Somerhalder & More Celebs Watch The Solar Eclipse & React Adorably

The 2017 Solar Eclipse is turning out to be one of the biggest events of the year, and your favorite stars are celebrating in style! Ryan Seacrest, 42, Ian Somerhalder, 38, and more celebs are taking to social media to show off their protective eyewear and hilarious reactions to the Solar Eclipse! Seacrest turned his viewing experience into a “tanning party” with his friends. And, Somerhalder, took a different approach to his protective eyewear, by rocking multiple pairs of glasses at once. LOL! Check out more stars’ viewing experiences in our above gallery!

While the epic celeb reactions pour in, there were also a ton of pre-solar eclipse posts by some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. Kim Kardashian, 36, took to Instagram to show off an adorable snap with her kids, Saint, 1, and North, 4. “Total eclipse of the heart,” Kim captioned the sweet family photo. Katy Perry, 32, posted a hilarious meme to Instagram of a man with self-made glasses, which were made out of an Eclipse gum wrapper! And, Paris Hilton, may have had one of the most comical pre-solar eclipse posts. The DJ tweeted a photo of herself with “special glasses” on, which were actual “hand glasses.”

If you’ve still got time before the solar eclipse, where ever you are in the world, make sure you’re taking the right precautions before looking up at the sky! NASA has informed anyone who is taking part in the event that they must have the correct protective eyewear. And, here’s what you shouldn’t do: “Do not use standard binoculars or telescopes to watch the eclipse, as the light could severely damage your eyes. Sunglasses also do NOT count as protection when attempting to look directly at the sun.” If you didn’t have time to go out and get the right eyewear, we’ve got you covered. You can actually make your own protective glasses, just using a few household items! Click here to watch a step-by-step video on how to create your own glasses. And, click here to watch the solar eclipse!

