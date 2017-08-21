It’s the moment we’ve all waited for! No, not the total solar eclipse — DNCE and Bonnie Tyler PERFORMING during the solar eclipse! Check out the epic video.

Bonnie Tyler, 66, and DNCE (Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee) joined forces to perform Bonnie’s 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the total solar eclipse and it was everything. Talk about a once in a lifetime opportunity! Watch the videos below.

The musicians performed on Royal Caribbean’s special “Total Eclipse Cruise” on Aug. 21, and Bonnie explained what would be going down earlier that day. “I’m on this amazing ship called the Oasis of the Seas, and we’re going to pass right through the totality area a little later on,” she told Good Morning America. “We’ll all be wearing our funny glasses, of course, and we’ll see the total eclipse.” Anyone else regret not booking tix for that voyage?!

Bonnie was beyond thrilled to sing the track (which is, as we all know, a karaoke classic) on such a special day. “I never get tired of singing the song,” she added. “It’s a great song and it gets everyone in the mood.”

Americans got to see the moon get in front of the sun today across the whole country for the first time since 1918, and depending on where you were, you got to see a total solar eclipse of the heart, er, sun. So cool! Learn more about the solar eclipse here.

Today is a total eclipse… and I just watched Bonnie Tyler sing Total Eclipse of the Heart… how did I end up here in my life… pic.twitter.com/Sht8aoAArU — Chai Cameron (@MyNamesChai) August 21, 2017

NOW: Bonnie Tyler sound check!

"Total Eclipse of the Heart"

Live on @RoyalCaribbean "Oasis of the Seas" 400+ miles off Florida #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/T807xTGJ60 — Dave Malkoff (@malkoff) August 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Bonnie and DNCE’s performance? Tell us if you had a good view of the solar eclipse today!