Bonnie Tyler Gives Preview Performance Of ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ On CNN & People Are Freaking

She’s ready! Bonnie Tyler is about to make a huge comeback thanks to the 2017 Solar Eclipse, and she previewed what is sure to be a history-making performance during an interview on CNN. Yup, we’ve got the video!

Bonnie Tyler, 66, is having a real moment as the world prepares for the biggest celestial event in 38 years. When the moon moves in front of the sun for a total eclipse, the singer of the hit 1983 song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” will perform on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean. To prepare for the big event, Bonnie sat down via satellite to talk with CNN who asked the hard-hitting questions like, what’s Bonnie’s favorite line from the song? In response, Bonnie decided to sing the lyrics and it got the internet all riled up with excitement!

“I need you more than ever, and if you only hold me tight, we’ll be holding forever,” Bonnie sang, as the CNN reporter held up a lighter at his desk. As for whether or not you can, actually, stare into a “Total Eclipse of the Heart” without glasses, Bonnie says sure. “You can look into my heart, I wear it on my sleeve,” Bonnie told the reporter after having a laugh at the question. She also added that she’ll be performing the full 8-minute version with DNCE on the cruise ship, who she called a “really great” band. We’re sure the cruise-goers are very excited to watch the 80’s icon perform while they watch the celestial event!

As for the internet, here’s what they’re tweeting about Bonnie’s performance:

Bonnie Tyler sings @JohnBerman her favorite line of "Total eclipse of the heart" hours ahead of the solar eclipse https://t.co/TjC2DW5zY4 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 21, 2017

CNN host talking to Bonnie Tyler: "How does a total eclipse of the heart differ from a total eclipse of the sun?" Me: KILL! ME! NOW! — thee anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) August 21, 2017

That time @JohnBerman pulled out a lighter for Bonnie Tyler… https://t.co/8q5kES76L8 — Margaret Dawson (@magsCNN) August 21, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Bonnie’s impromptu performance on CNN? Are you excited to see her sing live with DNCE during the eclipse? Comment below, let us know!