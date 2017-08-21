Blac Chyna Flashes Sideboob & Shows Off Hourglass Curves In Sexy White Swimsuit

Curves ahead! Blac Chyna is looking and feeling better than ever, taking to the gram to show off her insanely toned body on Aug. 21. She flashed major cleavage while rocking a white swimsuit, clearly putting her heated drama with Rob Kardashian to the side!

People all over the world are looking at the solar eclipse today, but some might be distracted by Blac Chyna‘s hottest new pic! The 29-year-old reality star posed in a halter style swimsuit while relaxing on a boat, putting her brightly colored tattoo on full display for her Instagram followers on Aug. 21. She flashed major sideboob while gazing off into the distance, showing off her glowing makeup and hourglass curves! Chyna is slaying the game with her toned post-baby body, feeling more confident than ever after giving birth to her daughter Dream in Nov. 2016. Even though she and Rob Kardashian, 30, are in the midst of a split showdown, she isn’t letting that get her down! Click to see Chyna’s sexiest pics, right here.

Things have been getting heated between Chyna and her former flame, especially since they’ve reportedly been fighting over the luxurious Range Rover that she gifted him when they were together. The two are still dealing with a tense custody battle as well, but both seem to want what’s best for their daughter. Chyna has already moved on from her ex, since she was last seen grinding with Menchie, 24, on the dance floor as he kissed her neck on Aug. 20. It was reported that Chyna and him broke up, but from their recent hot and heavy makeout session at the nightclub — we’re convinced otherwise.

Meanwhile, Rob has been keeping a pretty low profile after their social media war. The sock designer reemerged for the first time in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, carrying precious Dream in his arms. Hopefully, he and Chyna can agree on visitation rights, since they both want to share custody of their daughter. “We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there,” Lisa Bloom, Chyna’s attorney, tells Us Weekly. “If we can’t, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on Sept. 18.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Blac Chyna’s new bikini-clad photo? Tell us!