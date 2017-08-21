5SOS Star Luke Hemmings Slammed By Ex GF: Claims He Cheated, Used Escorts & Abused Cocaine

Luke Hemmings ex is not holding back! Arzaylea Rodriguez, the Five Seconds of Summer singer’s ex-girlfriend, took to Instagram to hit her ex with allegations of cheating and drug use!

Luke Hemmings, 21, is getting some major heat from his ex-girlfriend Arzaylea Rodriguez, 22, for things she claims he did while they were dating. The singer for boy band Five Seconds Of Summer, is being accused of cheating, using escorts and abusing cocaine while he was dating the social media star in a super awkward way — the comments section of an IG post.

On Aug. 20, Luke posted a black and white pic of himself that he captioned, “2fast4u @ashtonirwin.” The description was a perfect set up in Arzaylea’s opinion, as she totally began to bash him. “Yeah you always did finish fast,” she commented. “Is that why he was still f***ing me the NIGHT before he went out with another girl?” she added. “Y’all need to realize none of these guys are perfect. I’m over being the one in trouble lmao.” Click here to see pics of Luke.

But she wasn’t done yet — not by a long shot. “We’re gunna talk about the escorts,” she continued in another comment. “The cocaine. The cheating on ME. the lies. Everything that led up to me leaving YOU.” “IM TIRED OF EVERYONE THINKING THIS IS FOR ATTENTION VECAUSE [sic] DEAD A** IVE BEEN HOLDIN IN MY PAIN FOR A YEAR. I MADE A MISTAKE BUT HE MADE A MILLION,” she wrote, finishing her tirade against him. She got one more dig at 5SOS though, alleging, “The racism, judgment, and homophobia that happens in that group. It’s disgusting.”

Arzaylea’s allegations were met with a mixed response, as some fan’s of the “Girls Talk Boys” singer still hate on her for allegedly cheating on him with singer Blackbear at Coachella back in May.

