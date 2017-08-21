‘AHS: Cult’ — Watch The Terrifying Opening Credits For Season 7

Ryan Murphy blessed us with the ‘American Horror Story’ season 7 opening credits on Aug. 21. ‘AHS: Cult’ is going to take scary to a whole new level. Who’s ready?!

Every American Horror Story fan always looks forward to the show’s opening credits. That music is just iconic. Every season, the main title sequence is different and goes along with the terrifying theme Ryan Murphy & Co. comes up with. Fans have been anticipating AHS: Cult for months. Cryptic and creepy teasers have been released over the past few weeks, but the videos haven’t offered much regarding the plot. The season 7 opening credits are the latest tease leading up to the show’s Sept. 5 premiere.

Season 7 is inspired by the 2016 election, and Ryan made sure the opening credits were election-themed. In the credits, there are people putting on Donald Trump, 71, and Hillary Clinton, 69, masks. This title sequence is extremely dark. There’s blood, clowns coming out of coffins, clowns juggling knives, what appears to be like a dead dog, and an American flag dripping with blood. We have a feeling that this is going to be the most twisted season yet.

American Horror Story season 7 will star Billie Lourd, 25, Evan Peters, 30, Sarah Paulson, 42, Colton Haynes, 29, Alison Pill, 31, Emma Roberts, 26, Cheyenne Jackson, 42, Leslie Grossman, 45, and Billy Eichner, 38. A few character posters were unveiled and gave us a glimpse at who our fave stars will be playing. Colton is Detective Samuels, Billie is Winter Anderson, Cheyenne is Dr. Rudy Vincent, Alison Pill is Ivy Mayfair-Richards, and Billy is Harrison Wilton.

Evan and Sarah’s characters, Kai and Ally, will play lovers. Ryan also confirmed on Twitter that season 7 will be Evan’s “heaviest season yet.” He also revealed on Instagram that Evan thinks the role of Kai is his “greatest AHS role to date.” Evan is the only other actor — other than Sarah — who has been in all 7 seasons of AHS. We are so ready to see what Evan has in store for us this season.

Watch it begin. Witness the opening credits for #AHSCult. pic.twitter.com/7X3Cy9W7DV — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 21, 2017

