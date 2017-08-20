‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Gets Back Together For ‘Reunion Road Trip’: 7 Key Moments

It’s been five years since ‘Jersey Shore’ ended, so what better time to get the gang back together and take a trip down memory lane?

T-shirt time has arrived once again. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 29, Pauly D, 27, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 30, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 31, joined forces for the first time since the show ended for Reunion Road Trip, a special on E! where they reminisced about those crazy days and nights on the shore. They were planning on literally taking a trip down memory lane, but they couldn’t actually go back to Seaside Heights because they weren’t allowed back. So instead, they went to Jenks, a bar they were allowed at. Here’s a few highlights:

GTL still exists.

GTL is a little different this time. For Mike, his GF does the laundry. For Pauly, he sends the laundry out, he has a gym in his house, and he spray tans.

Snooki & Mike made up, then talked about sex.

They were the first two in the car and things were really awkward since they didn’t get along when the show ended. However, she admitted that now that Mike’s clean, it seems like now he’s the Mike he was at the beginning on Jersey Shore. They also decided he slept with over 1,000 women during his life.

Where was Ronnie?

Obviously it seemed weird that Ronnie Magro wasn’t part of the special, and we did get a few hints as to why. Snooki quipped “he’s too cool for us” at one point, and then Pauly revealed that he heard Ronnie was “depressed” over Sammi.

Are Ron and Sam friends?

Sam is now in a relationship and admitted she’s “obsessed” with her new boyfriend (in a healthy way); even Mike said she was glowing. He also was he one to bring up Ronnie, and Sam said that he’s not her favorite person right now, and for now, they don’t have any communication.

All the girls have their boobs done.

Jenni already had them, but both Sammi and Snooki revealed they now also have implants, or “twins” as Pauly called them.

MTV apparently used to rile them up.

Sammi said that MTV would show the cast footage from the previous seasons to rile them up before they went back to filming; she blamed that on some of those explosive fights.

Mike ended on a serious not.

Being 18 months sober, Mike got pretty emotional at the table, admitting he may end up in jail due to his alleged tax crimes. Snooki said there was no way he’d last in jail, then decided they should all do a shot to celebrate his sobriety!

They ended the day on the boardwalk and fist-pumped their way out of Jersey. HollywoodLifers, did you like the reunion special?