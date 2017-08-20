Tottenham Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Chelsea opened up their new season with a surprise loss. Can the reigning English Premier League champs rebound when they take on Tottenham on Aug. 20? Kickoff is around 11:00 AM ET so tune in to see what goes down.

What better way to ring in the new season of English football than with a good ol’ fashioned London Derby? Chelsea challenges the team that nearly took the Premiership from them, Tottenham Hotspur, in the second week of gameplay. After the Blues were shockingly defeated by Burnley FC, of all teams. Is this time for the Spurs to soar while Chelsea continues to tumble? Fans better watch to see who walks out of Wembley Stadium with the W.

Tottenham started things off on the right foot, welcoming the newly promoted Newcastle United to the EPL by giving the Magpies a loss. Dele Alli, 21, and Ben Davies, 24, each scored within ten minutes of the second half. That 1-2 punch came after Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey, 25, was sent off after a replay showed he stood on Delle Alli’s ankle. If he survives with just a one-match suspension, he will be lucky but it was not the way Newcastle wanted to kick off their return to the top flight of English soccer.

Chelsea surely didn’t expect to take a loss at the start of the season, but after the whistle blew on Aug. 12, it was Burnley that scored the 3-2 win. Sadly for Chelsea fans, it might not get any better for this match. One of their offensive powerhouses, Diego Costa, 29, has remained in his own country of Brazil, refusing to join his team, according to ESPN FC. Diego said that coach Antonio Conte, 48, and Chelsea are treating him “like a criminal.” Chelsea fined Diego two weeks’ wages for failing to show up at training camp, and while Diego has made it clear he doesn’t want to play for Chelsea anymore, the club expects him to fulfill his contract.

Antonio informed Diego via text message in June that he wasn’t going to be part of Chelsea’s new campaign. Yikes. A text-message breakup. However, the club maintains that Diego (and his reps) were told of this plan in January, around the time he was fielding a lucrative offer from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian and after he had a row while training. Diego says he’d only consider a move back to former club Atletico Madrid, but that team is banned from getting new players in 2018. Will Diego show up for this game – or any games this season?

