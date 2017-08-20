Sabrina Carpenter Drags Jake Paul For Making Her Miss Performance & Fans Are Living

Sabrina Carpenter didn’t get to give her full performance at Hersheypark on Aug. 19 and she’s not so subtly dragging Jake Paul for ruining her set. The YouTube star went over time and Sabrina didn’t get to finish!

Sabrina Carpenter, 18, fans were devastated when they didn’t get to see their girl’s full De-Tour Tour show at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., when it got cut short because of bad weather — and Jake Paul. The 20-year-old YouTube star was scheduled to go on before the “Smoke and Fire” singer and went too long, meaning that when the storm hit, Sabrina’s act got cut short. Needless to say, she wasn’t happy, because her fans got totally ripped off and it wasn’t her fault! The songstress took to Twitter that night to let her followers know she was so sorry for what had happened.

“Hershey I’m heartbroken,” she wrote. “With this weather its not safe to be around all that equipment. It isn’t fair to you. Plz stay safe and go inside.” Sabrina went on to explain she hadn’t known she wouldn’t be coming back to finish her performance when she first went off. “Didn’t know it was the end of show,” she added. “Thought it was a break. weather too severe. i’m so so so sorry … i love you I’ll be back I promise.”

Then came the Jake diss! A fan replied, “Should’ve cut Jake Paul‘s set to make more time for yours,” to which Sabrina replied, “Everyone was asked to cut their sets for time. some ppl did. some ppl did not.” Clearly, Sabrina was referencing Jake’s decision to go over time and ruin the experience for her fans. Now Sabrina’s followers are totally pissed at Jake, who is already dealing with a lot of hate due to his ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet‘s allegations that he physically abused her. It’s not a good day to be Jake! Click here to see pics of Jake and Alissa.

