Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: Why Their Romance Is The Total Opposite Of Chris Brown Relationship

Rihanna and Chris Brown were a mess, but she and Hassan Jameel are perfect! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY RiRi’s new love is far from what she had with Chris — in a good way!

Rihanna, 29, is loving life, and it’s all due to her new relationship with Hassan Jameel — a relationship, that an insider close to RiRi tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, is the complete opposite of what she had with ex Chris Brown, 28. The source told us that the Saudi billionaire wants a relationship that is private, out of the spotlight, and includes no competition! Click here to see Rihanna and other celebs wildest sex stories.

“Hassan is a very private person, especially when it comes to his love life,” the insider said. “He doesn’t want to bring any shame to his family name by having his every move splashed all over the tabloids, and being the subject of any public dramas. Hassan’s fortune provides him the luxury of living a rock star life — dating beautiful women, jetting around the world, limos, staying in the very best hotels. But it also allows him to pay for a huge security detail, which he uses to maintain his privacy.”

RiRi’s new guy is also able to really protect take care of her in a way that the rapper never could. “Rihanna is totally cool with keeping things out of the spotlight,” the source said. “After the nightmare she went through with Chris she really doesn’t want to have another splashy public romance—and she loves the fact that Hassan doesn’t want to be in the spotlight, or be famous, theres no competition between them, he allows her to be the star and to shine. Hassan’s very different from the other guys Rihanna’s dated, and they have a really ‘grown up’ relationship, with no petty games or drama. Hassan allows Rihanna all the freedom she desires, but also provides her with the stability of being in a relationship, it really is the best of both worlds, and Rihanna’s loving it.” Another insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the couple has marriage and kids “on their radar.”

