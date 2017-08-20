Answering Every Question You Have About Having Sex On Your Period

Your friends are doing it, but should you have sex during that time of the month? Will your partner be okay with it? Is it safe? HollywoodLife.com spoke to multiple experts to get you all the answers!

Do you have some questions about having sex during your period? Not to worry — you’re not alone. Many women don’t know if it’s okay to do or how to do it in the best way. We’re covering all the bases and answering all the questions, and it all starts with being comfortable enough and communicating.

How do I tell my partner/ask if they’re okay with it?

“There’s already enough body shaming associated with menstruation. Do not feel like you need to ‘ask permission.’ You can simply let your partner know that your are ok with proceeding but it’s up to them with what they are comfortable with,” certified sex therapist and licensed marriage and family therapist, Dr. Kat Van Kirk tells HollywoodLife.com. Some men may be hesitant about the blood, but it’s important not to take that personally. New York MD and Gynecologist, Alyssa Dweck adds that if he does have concerns, “consider using a diaphragm to ‘catch’ menses or have sex in the shower.”

Speaking of positions…

In addition to the shower, which can be helpful with avoiding messes, any position is okay; just lay a towel underneath to avoid getting blood on the sheets/floor/etc. “If you want to stem the flow, avoid missionary and upright positions,” Dr. Kat, the resident relationship and sex expert at AdamandEve.com also told us.

Do I need to use protection?

While it’s safe to have sex during your period, protection should still be used. “Menstruation doesn’t absolutely protect against pregnancy, and doesn’t protect at all against STI’s,” NYC sex therapist Stephen Snyder, MD told us. “In fact, it may be a bit more high-risk for STIs. So best to save menstrual sex for someone you know and trust.”

Does it still feel good?

“Research indicates that women are not only typically more aroused right before and during their periods but more orgasmic,” Dr. Kat added. So, maybe that means it’s something you want to try?

HollywoodLifers, would you be open to it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.